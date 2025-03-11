Roman Reigns sends a three-word message after destroying Seth Rollins and CM Punk on his return

Roman Reigns destroyed Seth Rollins and CM Punk during the main event of this week's WWE RAW. The OTC dragged Rollins out of the ring and finally got his payback for the latter's actions at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Ad

He then set his sights on Punk, who was being consoled in the ring by Paul Heyman. The Wise Man was also responsible for having Reigns and Punk team up with the OG Bloodline at the 2024 Men's WarGames Match.

On Instagram, Reigns flaunted his Nigel Sylvester Air Jordan 4 “Brick By Brick” sneakers. He wore them on this week's RAW.

Check out Reigns' Instagram post:

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

Ad

Trending

Vince Russo believes WWE had a missed opportunity with Roman Reigns' return

Vince Russo believes WWE could've had a limo pull up during the opening stages of this week's Monday Night RAW, hinting at Roman Reigns' potential return.

He believes this way, fans would've been invested throughout the entire show. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo said:

Ad

"This is how ignorant they are. You've got two hours of absolutely boring sh*te, and guess what bro, a lot of people went to bed, and a lot of people turned off. Why not have the limo show up? Why not have the limo sitting back there? If not for anything else, it's an insurance policy. Man, this is a really boring show, people might go to bed, but if there is somebody sitting in the limo and they hope and pray it's Roman, why wouldn't you do that?"

Ad

Roman Reigns entered the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match in hopes of regaining the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. However, The OTC won't compete for a title at this year's Showcase of Immortals. Instead, he could be crossing paths with CM Punk and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat Match, even though WWE hasn't officially announced anything.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback