WWE labeled "ignorant" after missing a major opportunity with Roman Reigns on RAW, according to veteran (Exclusive)

It was a show all about Roman Reigns' return. However, WWE, as Vince Russo noted, could have done a better job building up to the moment.

Ad

While Royal Rumble will be remembered for Jey Uso's win, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins were involved in a moment that planted the seeds for their rumored WrestleMania match.

Seth Rollins took on CM Punk in a Steel Cage match this week on RAW in a continuation of one of WWE's most intense modern-day rivalries. The main event at Madison Square Garden was a keenly contested match until Roman Reigns showed up at the end to pull Seth Rollins out of the cage and attack the Visionary.

Ad

Trending

Roman would also assault CM Punk before RAW came to a close, and Vince Russo felt WWE could have teased Reigns' comeback from the start of the show.

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

Vince explained a simple yet effective trick to ensure fans didn't tune out of RAW early:

"This is how ignorant they are. You've got two hours of absolutely boring sh*te, and guess what bro, a lot of people went to bed, and a lot of people turned off. Why not have the limo show up? Why not have the limo sitting back there? If not for anything else, it's an insurance policy. Man, this is a really boring show, people might go to bed, but if there is somebody sitting in the limo and they hope and pray it's Roman, why wouldn't you do that?" [33:00 - 34:00]

Ad

Ad

Vince Russo claimed WWE had no real plans for the latest RAW episode and just hoped Roman Reigns' reappearance on TV would satisfy fans.

Russo, however, was disappointed by nearly two hours of 'uninspiring writing' that culminated in Roman Reigns enjoying a typically dominant outing.

The former writer continued:

"I am telling you guys, the way they wrote this show, their explanation, and their reasoning was they knew Roman was coming out in the end. That's all they care about. It doesn't matter what's on the whole entire show. Roman's coming out at the end. That's how they wrote this whole show, bro. They wrote this whole show, two and a half hours for one moment in the end." [32:00 - 32:59]

Ad

Roman Reigns is now expected to face CM Punk and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania in a match with a lot of history between the three superstars that WWE can capitalize on in the coming weeks.

Please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback