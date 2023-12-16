Roman Reigns sends a three-word message after an epic ending to WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns finally returned to WWE on this week's episode of SmackDown. After an eventful evening, The Tribal Chief took to Instagram to send a three-word message.

Reigns was involved in a segment with Randy Orton at the start of the show. During the closing segment, though, Roman and The Bloodline set their sights on Orton and attacked LA Knight.

Taking to Instagram, Reigns sent out a three-word message and shared a backstage video of him taking a closer look at the in-ring action.

"See what happens… #SmackDown #TribalChief," wrote Reigns.

Following The Bloodline's attack on Orton and Knight, a returning AJ Styles came to the aid of the babyfaces. The latter hit Reigns with the Phenomenal Forearm before turning his attention to Knight.

Much to everyone's surprise, The Phenomenal One hit The Megastar and seemingly turned heel.

Baron Corbin wants to face Roman Reigns once again

WWE star Baron Corbin was the last man to pin Roman Reigns in a singles match. He has now expressed his interest in facing The Tribal Chief once again.

Speaking in an interview with NotSam Wrestling, the current NXT star stated:

"Such a weird world we live in right now where Baron Corbin gets cheered. [Inaudible] love it right now. Just because it’s going against what’s supposed to be happening. Sometimes, I want that anarchy, that mayhem, that madness. You know what, if people start loving what I do and really get behind it, I could be the guy to go against Roman Reigns because he needs a guy like that. It’d be a fun switch."

He added:

"The last time I worked with Roman, I was pouring dog food on him. Not a fun time for him. I also almost vomited with the dog food. But it would be a flip. He’s killing it right now, but if people get behind me, it would almost feel, and here’s why I like it, it’s fresh. It feels new. When they’re behind me, it’s like, dude, it’s not the same person you saw. When we were doing the Bum Ass Corbin, Sad Corbin, they were starting to turn and feel bad for me. But now it’s like they’re excited for me,"

Reigns will be appearing on next week's episode of SmackDown. It remains to be seen which superstar emerges as his next title challenger.

What did you make of Reigns' return? Sound off in the comments below.

