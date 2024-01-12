Roman Reigns sends a two-word message ahead of his huge title defense at the Royal Rumble

Roman Reigns took to social media to send a two-word message ahead of his title defense at the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

On SmackDown: New Year's Revolution, Reigns and The Bloodline invaded the show during the main event. The trio of Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso took out AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and LA Knight, leading to a No Contest.

Moments later, Nick Aldis announced that Reigns would be defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Fatal four-way match against all three men at the Royal Rumble.

Taking to Instagram, The Tribal Chief sent a two-word message while showing off his newly released hoodie.

"Levels above #TribalChief," wrote Reigns.

Mark Henry explained why Cody Rhodes will dethrone Roman Reigns

Mark Henry believes that Roman Reigns' part-time schedule could be a reason why he might drop the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, the former WWE Superstar discussed the same. He said:

"I think that will happen though, Tommy. I do not think that Roman Reigns will retain. And I'm not saying that because I'm trying to bump Dave up. I'm saying that because if I'm Endeavor, I want somebody representing every week. And if it's not every week, biweekly. Because, I mean, Roman did not have to wrestle and still was able to get everything over. But he also had The Bloodline to help him," said Henry.

Henry added:

"And with The Bloodline [inaudible] and people becoming more iconic on their own, because I really do think that Solo if he ever turned his head and looked at Roman like, 'What did you say?' And went on his own he could be self-sustaining in 2025. And if that happens and you leave Roman on his own, Roman Reigns won a lot this year because he had other people running interference for him. So, you can say that the worst thing that could happen to Roman Reigns is if The Bloodline has another spill if you will."

Reigns has already successfully defended his title against Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39. The American Nightmare will aim to win his second Royal Rumble in a row and once again challenge The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40.

