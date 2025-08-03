Roman Reigns sends a two-word message following WWE SummerSlam

By Ankit Verma
Published Aug 03, 2025 16:34 GMT
Roman Reigns in action at SummerSlam (Picture courtesy: WWE.com)
Roman Reigns in action at SummerSlam (Picture courtesy: WWE.com)

Roman Reigns shared a short message via a social media update after securing his seventh win at WWE SummerSlam last night. The OTC joined forces with Jey Uso to lock horns with Bron Breakker and 'Big' Bronson Reed at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Midway through the bout, the former Undisputed WWE Champion dove over the top rope to take out Reed and Breakker on the outside. Reigns seemingly overshot his leap, and two stars could not catch him properly. Thankfully, no harm was done despite the 40-year-old landing awkwardly on the back of his head.

Earlier today, The Tribal Chief took to his Instagram account to share a clip of his dive. He added a two-word message in the caption hyping the move.

"Air Reigns. ☝🏽 ," he wrote.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

Triple H shares an interesting observation about Roman Reigns from his WWE SummerSlam match

The tag team match opening the premium live event had a chaotic finish. Bron Breakker attempted to take out Jey Uso with a spear. However, Roman pushed The YEET Master out of the way and got hit with the move instead. Jey returned the favor and speared Breakker before nailing Bronson Reed with a Uso Splash to secure the win.

Speaking on the SummerSlam Saturday Post-Show, WWE Head of Creative Triple H noted that we witnessed a different Roman Reigns at the premium live event. The Game pointed out that the OTC would not have sacrificed himself for anyone else a couple of years back. He added that Jey Uso had earned The Tribal Chief's respect over time.

"It's a different Roman Reigns. You go back a couple of years, Roman doesn't take a bullet for anyone. Roman Reigns taking a bullet for Jey Uso tonight. Over this time, I think Jey Uso has earned the respect of The Tribal Chief. I think there was a point in time where he was calling him 'Main Event Jey Uso' and all that stuff as a, 'I'll make you feel good about yourself, kid.' Now, I think he really sees Jey Uso as Main Event Jey Uso. Doesn't mean he's not still The Tribal Chief, but I think Jey Uso has earned the respect of The Tribal Chief," he said.
You can check out the video below for Triple H's comments:

youtube-cover

After the finish to the match, Michael Cole also highlighted that Reigns had never sacrificed himself for someone else before. It remains to be seen if WWE uses this angle for The OTC going forward.

