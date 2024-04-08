Roman Reigns sends a two-word message hours before facing Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40

Roman Reigns seems confident in his chances of once again defeating Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania. Taking to social media, he sent a two-word message before his clash against Rhodes at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

On Night One, Reigns teamed up with The Rock to defeat Rhodes and Seth Rollins in the biggest tag team match in WrestleMania history. Despite The Tribal Chief accidentally hitting The Final Boss with a spear, the Attitude Era legend secured the victory for his side after pinning The American Nightmare.

On Instagram, Reigns shared a Sportskeeda Wrestling graphic, as he is set to become the first wrestler to defend a WWE World Championship at four WrestleMania shows in a row.

"Acknowledge Me," wrote Reigns.

Check out Reigns' Instagram post:

Matt Morgan believes WWE shouldn't change the finish to Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan has discussed the possibility of WWE changing the finish of Roman Reigns' upcoming clash against Cody Rhodes.

Speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, Morgan claimed that Rhodes is the hottest babyface in WWE and the company is smart enough to know what to do at tonight's main event at WrestleMania.

[I'm gonna argue or put the idea that based on the response tonight...] They're gonna pull an audible tomorrow night and not have Cody win? [I'm just gonna say I don't think the finish tomorrow is as certain as it was before tonight's main event.] I think they have to be smart enough to know this is filled out [inaudible], very very cold setting versus when they go to Des Moines a week from now, Cody is gonna be the hottest babyface."

Roman Reigns has held the Universal Championship for over 1300 days. After unifying the Universal with the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38, The Tribal Chief successfully defended his title against The American Nightmare in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

With a victory tonight, Reigns would have successfully defended his Undisputed Championship on two WrestleManias in a row. It now remains to be seen what tricks The Bloodline has in store for tonight.

