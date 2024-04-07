WWE changing finish for Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania Sunday for one reason shouldn't happen, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan addressed the possibility of WWE changing plans for the WrestleMania Sunday main event due to the crowd's reaction the previous night.

The Rock and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns entered their tag team match against Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins as the heels. However, the crowd was seemingly behind The Bloodline and chanted for them several times during the match, which ended in their victory.

While many now expect The American Nightmare to end Reigns' historic title reign tonight at WrestleMania Sunday, Matt Morgan addressed whether the company could call an audible and change the expected finish due to the fans' unexpected reaction on night one of The Show of Shows.

[I'm gonna argue or put the idea that based on the response tonight...] They're gonna pull an audible tomorrow night and not have Cody win? [I'm just gonna say I don't think the finish tomorrow is as certain as it was before tonight's main event.] I think they have to be smart enough to know this is filled out [inaudible], very very cold setting versus when they go to Des Moines a week from now, Cody is gonna be the hottest babyface," he said. [From 56:19 to 56:46]

Matt Morgan made a surprising comment about the WWE WrestleMania Saturday main event

Before throwing blows in the main event of the first night of WrestleMania XL, The Rock, and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns had a long staredown with their opponents, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

On his Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan claimed the four superstars messed up that spot, pointing out that it did nothing but hurt The American Nightmare's image.

"The beginning of the tag match where they F'd up was the faceoff. They milked that faceoff, thinking it was a Hogan/Rock face turn to the fans, face turn to the fans, and everyone is cheering and getting louder. No, that was not happening in Philadelphia. The first minute of nobody cheering, they should've sh*t canned it and going on with the match. All it did was draw was, 'Wow, Cody is really not over here!' That's what that showed," he said.

While Cody Rhodes failed to dethrone Roman Reigns last year at WrestleMania 39, it would be interesting to see if he can finish the story tonight at this year's Show of Shows. The American Nightmare will have the deck stacked against him as he will fight The Tribal Chief under Bloodline Rules. If Rhodes loses, he will never receive another shot at Reigns' championship.

