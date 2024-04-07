The Rock made a major mistake during the tag team match in the main event of WWE WrestleMania Saturday, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan believes all four superstars who competed in the main event of WWE WrestleMania Saturday, especially The Rock, made a major mistake.

The Final Boss returned to the WWE ring for the first time in eight years to team up with his cousin, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to defeat Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins in the main event of the first night of this year's Show of Shows.

On the Gigantic Pop podcast, Morgan criticized the long staredown the four superstars had before they engaged in battle. He claimed they should have called an audible, especially The Rock, and cut it short since the fans did not react to it as they expected.

"The beginning of the tag match where they F'd up was the faceoff. They milked that faceoff, thinking it was a Hogan/Rock face turn to the fans, face turn to the fans, and everyone is cheering and getting louder. No, that was not happening in Philadelphia. The first minute of nobody cheering, they should've sh*t canned it and going on with the match. All it did was draw was, 'Wow, Cody is really not over here!' That's what that showed," he said.

The veteran added that Rhodes will go into Night Two without the hype WWE would have hoped for.

"It showed a gleaming spotlight on it, I'm like, 'Oh, no, he's gonna go into night two now with fans not going bananas for him like WWE is hoping.' What's gonna be different tomorrow night? So, my point is they're pros. They're top main event stars. They should be able to listen, especially The Rock, really hear the crowd well enough to know, 'Ok, what he had planned, that's not working. They're not chanting for you and Seth right now. Cut this sh*t. Let's get into it.'"

Roman Reigns will face Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania Sunday

As Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes lost their massive tag team match against The Rock and Roman Reigns, The American Nightmare will now square off against The Tribal Chief in a Bloodline Rules match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania Sunday.

During the press conference after the show, The Rock was asked whether fans should expect surprises in the upcoming Bloodline Rules title match on Sunday night. Although The Final Boss refused to give any spoilers, he stated that surprises could indeed happen.

Expand Tweet

Over the past few weeks, fans and experts have speculated about who could show up during the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match. Some of the names suggested were Rikishi, Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena, and Dustin Rhodes.

Please credit Gigantic Pop and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE