Roman Reigns sends two word message live to opponent in final segment before WrestleMania

Roman Reigns sent a two-word message to Cody Rhodes ahead of WrestleMania 39 clash.

Ever since winning the Royal Rumble match earlier this year, Cody Rhodes has been on a collision course with Roman Reigns. Throughout this journey, Rhodes has talked about finishing his story and becoming the first in his family to become a world champion.

The rivalry quickly became personal after Reigns had repeatedly mentioned Dusty Rhodes and used his name to throw Cody off his game. The two men came face-to-face one final time on SmackDown before their clash at WrestleMania 39.

Tonight on the blue brand, Cody spoke about his WrestleMania match. He said that he is more prepared now than he has ever been before. He also said that they have talked enough and it's finally time to fight at the Show of Shows. He also thanked the crowd for their support and said that he would beat Reigns.

Cody was then interrupted by Reigns, who came out and asked Cody to acknowledge him to end the segment.

Cody Rhodes looks all set to face off against Roman Reigns this Sunday. It will be interesting to see if Cody will be able to defeat the Tribal Chief.

Who do you think will win at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments section.

A top WWE star just admitted that she was a victim of cyber bullying. More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes