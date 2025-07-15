Roman Reigns sends a two-word message after returning on WWE RAW

Roman Reigns finally returned to WWE after weeks and months of speculation at this week's RAW, where he immediately made a huge impact. The Tribal Chief has issued a short but sweet message following his comeback for the ages.

Reigns came out to a thunderous pop from the Alabama crowd, who were on their feet as soon as his music played in the closing segment of the night. Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman, who were assaulting CM Punk and Jey Uso, looked beyond stunned to see the former Universal Champion.

Roman Reigns made quick work of Breakker and Reed by taking them out with the help of Jey and Punk. While Reigns and Jey go a long way back, it was a surprise to see the former Bloodline leader help The Second City Saint as they competed in a three-way clash at WrestleMania 41, which also included Seth Rollins.

Reigns has now taken to his Instagram account to address his return. In the video, he could be seen mouthing the words, "I'm back." His voice, however, could not be heard because of the music in the clip.

It'll be interesting to see what plans WWE has in store for Roman Reigns amid Seth Rollins' absence, which could see him miss SummerSlam 2025.

