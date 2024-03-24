Roman Reigns sent Jey Uso a subtle message during WWE SmackDown; possibly hinting at upcoming betrayal

Roman Reigns had a moment with Jey Uso on WWE SmackDown this week that might have been missed by a large part of the fans.

Reigns and Cody Rhodes had a confrontation on last night's SmackDown where the two stars said what they had to ahead of their upcoming match at WrestleMania. Both had spoken about coming to the confrontation alone, but naturally, Reigns had lied and had The Bloodline with him. When he was flanked by Solo Sikoa as well as Jimmy Uso, Cody Rhodes smiled and revealed he'd come prepared for it.

Seth Rollins and Jey Uso came out of the crowd to stand by his side as well, evening up the odds.

It led to The Bloodline backing off, but what many people possibly missed is that in the staredown between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, the former sent a subtle message to his prodigal family member.

He touched the chest of his hoodie repeatedly as if to get Jey to see what it was saying. He lifted it up and pointed at it on one instance as well. The hoodie said 'Family Above All.' The message was clear enough to understand, with Reigns trying to get Jey to remember that he belonged to The Bloodline first and foremost.

Jey's expression changed during the moment as well.

There has been speculation among fans that Jey Uso could return to Roman Reigns and betray Cody Rhodes when it matters most, and this staredown between the two stars has added a further hint to this possibility. Whether this was Reigns' gesture to get Jey to do exactly that or not remains to be seen.

Jey Uso has his hands full at WrestleMania and it's not with Roman Reigns

Jey Uso is not without a match at WrestleMania. He will be facing his brother Jimmy Uso in a one-on-one bout. The match is sure to be an intense one as feuds between brothers usually are.

Jimmy has already cost Jey the Intercontinental Title when he was close to beating Gunther for it, and has continued to be a thorn in his side. All of it will finally come to a head when they meet each other at WrestleMania 40.

