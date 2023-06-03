Roman Reigns sent a message to Jey Uso moments after a massive betrayal on SmackDown

Roman Reigns sent a message to Jey Uso moments before this week's SmackDown went off the air.

During the final segment of the show, WWE pulled off a massive swerve after Solo Sikoa sided with his own brothers. This led to The Usos calling for a truce within The Bloodline but Reigns wasn't too keen on the idea. Eventually, Sikoa put down Jimmy with the Samoan Spike.

As The Bloodline proceeded to exit the arena, Paul Heyman was seen asking about Jey Uso. The Right Hand Man has been loyal to The Tribal Chief despite the turmoil within the family. Reigns simply responded by claiming that Jey will "fall in line" once again.

"Jey's gonna do what he always does. He'll fall in line. He'll come home," said Roman Reigns.

At WWE Night of Champions, Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa challenged for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. The closing stages of the match saw The Usos interfere, as they went against the Undisputed Champion's orders.

Jimmy and Jey went on to accidentally superkick Sikoa before Jimmy finally snapped and hit The Tribal Chief with a superkick. This led to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens retaining the tag team titles.

Following the turn of events on SmackDown, it's safe to say that The Bloodline's collapse has officially begun.

