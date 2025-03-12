  • home icon
  • Roman Reigns
  Roman Reigns sent a subtle yet bold message to Paul Heyman, say WWE analysts, after attacking CM Punk and Seth Rollins

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Mar 12, 2025 13:04 GMT
Roman Reigns attacked CM Punk and Seth Rollins! [Image credits: WWE.com]
Roman Reigns returned to WWE and changed the landscape heading into WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, analysts Sam Roberts and Megan Morant believed there was a subtle yet bold message for Paul Heyman on the show.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman returned to the weekly programming when the red brand emanated from Madison Square Garden. However, The Wiseman was tending to CM Punk when the Original Tribal Chief was busy attacking The Visionary.

Later, Reigns charged into the ring and attacked The Second City Saint in front of his former manager. Speaking on RAW Recap, Megan Morant stated that the Original Tribal Chief might've had a bold yet subtle message for Paul Heyman when he attacked CM Punk in front of The Wiseman.

"My gut reaction tells me that what Roman [Reigns] did to CM Punk today was a message to Paul Heyman. It's just how I feel... I mean, there was a moment where I said he might spear Paul Heyman," Morant said. [From 13:00 - 13:20]

Sam Roberts agreed with Megan Morant's take while talking about the segment.

"Roman Reigns is at a point now where Paul [Heyman], you can get it too," Roberts said.
What's next for Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman after their recent appearance on WWE RAW?

Earlier this year, Roman Reigns reunited with Paul Heyman as the Original Tribal Chief and won the Ula Fala back from Solo Sikoa. Later, the two appeared at WWE Royal Rumble 2025, where CM Punk eliminated Reigns, and Seth Rollins attacked him viciously and wrote him off the weekly product.

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman returned to Monday Night RAW, and the Original Tribal Chief laid waste to Seth Rollins and CM Punk. Interestingly, The Wiseman was concerned over The Second City Saint's condition after the match, but it didn't stop Reigns from hitting him with a spear.

There's a high possibility that the three stars will feud with each other heading into WrestleMania 41 and have a Triple Threat Match in Las Vegas. As for Paul Heyman, he has sworn to stick by the side of the Original Tribal Chief. However, The Wiseman has a personal relationship with CM Punk, and it'll be interesting to see where Heyman's loyalty lies heading into The Grandest Stage of Them All.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit WWE and provide H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
