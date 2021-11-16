Roman Reigns set to appear on this week's Tonight Show

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be appearing on this week's Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, ahead of his big match against WWE Champion Big E at Survivor Series.

Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show is an American late-night talk show on NBC. Prominent Hollywood stars like Will Smith, Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Stone regularly appear on the show.

WWE recently announced that Reigns will appear on The Tonight Show this Wednesday night, likely to promote Survivor Series. The show offers WWE a major platform to showcase their pay-per-view and attract new fans.

"Don't miss #UniversalChampion @WWERomanReigns on @FallonTonight with @jimmyfallon. THIS WEDNESDAY at 11:35 PM E/10:35 PM C on @nbc!" WWE on Twitter wrote.

Big E had a message for Roman Reigns on this week's RAW

This week's edition of Monday Night RAW saw The Usos invading the red brand to send a message to Big E on Universal Champion's behalf. However, the plan backfired as The New Day member laid out Jey Uso with a Big Ending.

Big E also had a message for Roman Reigns as he grabbed Jey by his beard and told him to deliver it to The Head of the Table. "Tell Roman I'm ready" were WWE Champion's words as he decimated the SmackDown Tag Team Champion.

The war between Roman Reigns and Big E is personal now, with both attacking each other's families.

The two powerhouses will collide in six days at WWE Survivor Series in a traditional Champion vs. Champion match. Things have always been tense between the two factions in the last few weeks. It is safe to assume that more than just brand supremacy is at stake here; now it's about honor.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Will Roman Reigns' dominance continue at Survivor Series? Share your thoughts in the comment box below!

What's next for Eva Marie? A former WWE writer has a suggestion for her.

Edited by Angana Roy