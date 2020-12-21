WWE announces Roman Reigns' next Universal Championship match

In the aftermath of another successful title defense at WWE TLC 2020, Roman Reigns will be defending the Universal Title once again this Friday. Taking to social media and their official website, WWE confirmed that "The Tribal Chief" will put his title on the line in a rematch against Kevin Owens.

The rematch set for SmackDown will be taking place inside a Steel Cage after Jey Uso once again helped Roman Reigns retain the title. In what was an absolutely brutal match against "KO", the reigning Universal Champion was taken to his limits. But in the end, he managed to win the match. He'll aim to do it again this Friday night.

Here is the official announcement from WWE:

During their brutal Tables, Ladders, and Chairs Match in the final WWE pay-per-view of the year, Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens once again proved why they're among two of the very best in the business right now.

A rematch between the pair should be another instant classic. The cage is meant to eliminate outside interferences from the match, so the champion will have to go it alone this time.

Roman Reigns' incredible 2020 and what 2021 could have in store for him

Despite having missed the majority of the first half of 2020, Roman Reigns should rightfully be in contention for the Superstar of the Year Award. Having made his return to WWE this past summer amid the pandemic, he wasted very little time in winning back the WWE Universal Title. "

The Big Dog" also initiated his terrorizing heel run. With Paul Heyman and Jey Uso by his side, "The Tribal Chief" has been absolutely unstoppable.

Heading in 2021, it will take something extremely extraordinary to knock Roman Reigns off his throne. But with Goldberg teasing a return to WWE for a potential feud against "The Head of The Table", the champion's reign could be in jeopardy.

Roman Reigns at WWE TLC

As for this weekend, Kevin Owens will try to win the Universal Title once again and bring an end to Roman Reigns' dominance.