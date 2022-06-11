×
Create
Notifications

Roman Reigns is set to face 4-Time Champion in his first title defense since WrestleMania 38 next week on SmackDown

The Tribal Chief will return to SmackDown next week
The Tribal Chief will return to SmackDown next week
Rohit Nath
Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Jun 11, 2022 07:56 AM IST

Roman Reigns has been the subject of a lot of discussions. It has now been two consecutive premium live specials where he hasn't defended the Undisputed Universal Championship. On the latest episode of SmackDown, his next title defense was confirmed and it will happen next Friday Night against the 4-Time Champion.

Unstoppable. Undisputed. From Day One. Acknowledge Us. ☝🏽@WWEUsos @HeymanHustle twitter.com/WWE/status/152…

It was recently reported that Roman Reigns was no longer scheduled for Money in the Bank 2022 after it was moved from the Allegiant Stadium to the MGM Grand Garden Arena. The show is sold out regardless, but it caused a lot of backlash as it would mark the third straight premium live special where Reigns wouldn't defend his title.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, 4-Time Champion Riddle faced Sami Zayn in a high-stakes match. If Riddle were to lose, he would be barred from SmackDown and if he wins, he will earn an undisputed Universal title shot. While it was a hard-fought battle, The King Of Bros came out in the end to secure a world title shot against The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns.

Also Read Article Continues below
NEXT WEEK on #SmackDown@WWERomanReigns vs. @SuperKingofBros for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship! https://t.co/etwjjhcUw6

After the match, The Usos attacked Riddle to stand tall, but that didn't work out as he took the duo out with a kendo stick. The match was made official for next week and will be a crucial Universal title defense for the undisputed champion - since WrestleMania 38. This, of course, does not account for live events.

Could Cody Rhodes rise to the level of his legendary father? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer right here

Edited by Neda Ali

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...