Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins possibly involved in massive betrayal conspiracy following Jey Uso phone call on RAW, analyst says

Jey Uso has been acting very differently over the past few weeks. It has led to a lot of speculations about where his allegiance lies. WWE Analyst Sam Roberts recently shared a conspiracy theory regarding a betrayal by Jey.

While speaking on the NotSam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts talked about the current storyline revolving around Jey and LA Knight. He shared his thoughts on what could transpire in the coming weeks. He talked about the possibility of Jey siding with Paul Heyman after Heyman betrays Seth.

"Jey Uso is on the phone with Paul Heyman. I don't think he is. However, there is a version of this where everything shows itself and then one week on television Jey Uso reveals himself to be with Paul Heyman. That may be one swerve too many. We already got a swerve at WrestleMania. If we then get another swerve where Paul Heyman and Jey Uso are on the same team and thus Paul Heyman has not only betrayed Roman Reigns, but now he has betrayed Seth Rollins as well, unless Jey joins the Vision, which feels a little far-fetched to me because the whole story is based on family. So Paul would have to leave the Vision and join Jey, but then Roman would feel betrayed, Jimmy would feel betrayed, Seth would feel betrayed by Paul. There's a lot there, a lot of loose ends. I'm not saying those loose ends couldn't be tied up, but there is a lot there to sort of, figure out" he said. [6:12-7:07]

It will be interesting to see if Jey will turn heel in the coming weeks.

Sam Roberts also said that LA Knight is better fit to be a heel than Jey Uso

In the same podcast, Sam discussed how LA Knight would be a better fit to turn heel in this storyline. LA Knight closed off this week's RAW after hitting Jey with a BFT.

He said:

"I think LA Knight is in the better position to be a villain than Jey Uso would be to be a villain, but I think this story goes much, much deeper than that." [10:38-10:47]

It would be great to see LA Knight as a heel in WWE again.

About the author Ishan Dubey Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.

With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."

Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.

One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram. Know More