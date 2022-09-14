Roman Reigns gives advice on how to tackle a trend started by WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns recently gave Logan Paul advice on how to tackle the "what" chants, a tradition started by WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin.

During the Attitude Era of WWE, Stone Cold Steve Austin used to annoy his opponents whenever they cut a promo by repeatedly saying, "what." Fans picked up this trait, and it has been a staple of audience chants since. Members of the audience, who dislike a promo, often chant "what" to show their dissatisfaction.

While speaking on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast, Roman Reigns talked about how to tackle the "what" chants. The Tribal Chief mentioned it was important not to get flustered over the chant and to improvise.

"It’s an old Stone Cold Steve Austin gimmick and they still hold on to it so they’ll hit you with those and that’s when you can hear the more experienced performers and talkers where they’ll change their cadence and like if I have to machine gun then I’ll machine gun them but as soon as I know I’ve stopped that or I have a gauge on what’s happening I don’t mind sitting and letting them chant," Roman Reigns. [33:35 - 33:57]

Roman Reigns on how to excite the crowd during non-televised events

Speaking on the same podcast, The Tribal Chief gave Logan Paul advice on how to get a reaction from the crowd during the non-televised shows.

Reigns mentioned that when he focuses on one section of the crowd, the other sections begin to react just to get his attention, and soon the whole arena will do the same.

"I don’t think you’ve really wrestled in a non-televised event but this really works for when there’s no cameras and you’re literally just performing for the arena and the people in the stands so if you put your attention over here [points at one section] these people over here [another section] are going to be like, 'well he’s paying attention to them like I’m going to make some noise or get into the gig,' and then you you it’s like wildfire... now you have the whole arena doing it." [34:12 - 34:37]

Roman Reigns recently went up against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle on September 3. At the end of the match, his cousin Solo Sikoa debuted on the main roster to assist Reigns in getting the victory. Sikoa becomes the fourth member of The Bloodline, with Sami Zayn being the Honorary Uce.

