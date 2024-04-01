Roman Reigns shares big update on his leukemia recovery

Roman Reigns has shared an update on his health in his new Biography: WWE Legends documentary.

The Tribal Chief took a break from WWE TV in late 2018 and vacated the Universal title after he was diagnosed with leukemia. He made a triumphant return on the Road to WrestleMania 35 and defeated Drew McIntyre at The Show of Shows.

In his new documentary, Roman Reigns revealed that he still takes oral medication for leukemia.

"For leukemia, if you caught it in an early stage like I did, you're able to take a medication, a very important medication, that I am still on to this day." [53:20-53:31]

Roman Reigns on his big return to WWE TV in early 2019

The WWE Universe was heartbroken when Reigns left to battle leukemia in late 2018. He received loud cheers when he returned to WWE TV on the February 25, 2019, episode of RAW. Reigns later had a chat with Variety and opened up about his struggle with leukemia.

Here's what he said:

“This whole period of the past few months, it’s really solidified my views on family and your support system and just being around the ones you love, trying to capitalize on that love and spread it,” he said. “It was nice coming back with those guys, and it was more than just me. Obviously with Ambrose, the news out with him not resigning, you just don’t know. It’s a unique time for us. We’ve grown as performers and young me to be able to handle a split to where we were separated…but it was nice to be able to put that aside after being out for five months and entertain the fans. It felt fitting to come back in and lean on those guys one more time.” [H/T Variety]

Roman Reigns stayed a babyface for another year before finally turning heel at SummerSlam 2020. He has been on the run of a lifetime since then and is the biggest heel in WWE today. Many have dubbed him the greatest of all time, including WWE legend John Cena.

