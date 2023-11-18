Roman Reigns shares bold message ahead of WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns was last seen on WWE TV when he defeated LA Knight at Crown Jewel. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion isn't expected to wrestle again until The Royal Rumble and isn't set to be part of tonight's episode of SmackDown.

Solo Sikoa will make his return for the first time since he was able to defeat and brutalize John Cena in Saudi Arabia, and ahead of the show, Reigns has ensured that he isn't an afterthought, once again resharing and echoing his sentiments from the Crown Jewel event.

Roman Reigns shared a bold message online.

As Reigns made his way up the ramp at the end of Crown Jewel, he shared the message, "Get used to this; I am forever." Which will seemingly be his last words for some months.

Solo Sikoa is the only family member who has remained loyal to Roman Reigns

Solo Sikoa is the only remaining member of The Bloodline who hasn't turned his back on Roman Reigns in recent years. Sikoa debuted at Clash at the Castle last year and has since been at the side of his Tribal Chief to step in when needed.

Jimmy Uso, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso have all turned on Reigns over the past year, but Solo Sikoa has remained faithful. Jimmy Uso made his return to the family and is now pushing to remain a part of The Bloodline.

Many fans believe that Solo Sikoa will be the man who defeats Reigns for the World Championship, especially after the showing he had in Saudi Arabia. It could be several months in the future, but Sikoa is a legitimate threat to his own Tribal Chief following his win over John Cena.

Do you think Solo Sikoa will dethrone Reigns? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

