Roman Reigns shares bold statement ahead of WWE SmackDown return 

Roman Reigns has taken to social media to issue a bold statement ahead of his return to WWE on SmackDown.

The Tribal Chief is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. He'll put the coveted title on the line in a Fatal Four-Way match against LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton. On the blue brand this Friday night, all four stars will sign a contract to make the match official.

Roman Reigns recently sent out a tweet on X stating that it doesn't matter who they throw at him, referring to his Royal Rumble match. He then proclaimed that he's the greatest of all time.

Dustin Rhodes says he would be "pi*sed" if Cody Rhodes doesn't main event WrestleMania 40 against Roman Reigns

At The Show of Shows last year, The American Nightmare failed to dethrone The Head of the Table in order to finish his story. He wants to win the Royal Rumble again this year and have another match against Roman Reigns.

However, with The Rock in the picture, it's currently unknown whether he'll get that opportunity again. His brother Dustin Rhodes told Sports Illustrated that he won't be happy if Cody doesn't headline WrestleMania 40.

“I hope Cody’s in the main event spot against Roman,” said Rhodes. “Or it’s going to be The Rock. If it is The Rock, I’m pi*sed–this is Cody’s time. He is becoming the face of the company, and it’s paying off. But I get it. If it is The Rock, it’s still good business. I understand that there are a lot of people who love seeing The Rock. But I still think it’s Cody’s moment,” said Dustin Rhodes.

If The Rock ends up facing Roman at the Grandest Stage of Them All, it'll be interesting to see who Cody's opponent will be at the event.

