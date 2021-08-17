Roman Reigns on what he learnt from Paul Heyman

Roman Reigns recently shared his experience working with Paul Heyman and his learnings from the special counsel.

In a chat with Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, Roman Reigns mentioned that he had learned a lot working under the wisdom tree of Paul Heyman. While Roman did not go into detail, the current Universal Champion revealed that it would be difficult for him to narrow down his learning to one specific thing.

Reigns told Satin that he had learned a lot and jumped back into character stating that only the Tribal Chief was entitled to receive special counsel from Paul Heyman.

“Man I don't think I can narrow it down to one thing. There is so much to be honest. I'll just leave it at that. I'm gonna leave it real broad because only the Tribal Chief gets special counsel from Paul Heyman.”

With the help of nefarious schemes and circumstances, Roman Reigns has been able to hold on to the WWE Universal Championship for almost a year now. While Reigns dominated the show inside the squared circle, his legal counsel, Paul Heyman, made sure the odds were stacked in favor of the Tribal Chief outside the ring.

With the help of Paul Heyman, Roman Reigns has been able to systematically break down opponents physically and mentally, and get the desired results by any means necessary.

Roman Reigns wants fans to tune in to SummerSlam

Roman Reigns ended the discussion by asking fans to tune in to his match at SummerSlam. Reigns detailed that there was a possibility that he would have some new tricks up his sleeve. Reigns said that he could bust out a few new moves to bash John Cena. The Universal Champion was confident of his chances and said that he would enjoy the opportunity to beat up John Cena at SummerSlam.

