Roman Reigns shares heartbreaking decision following recent betrayal

Roman Reigns was in the ring last week when Paul Heyman made it clear that he would enter WrestleMania with CM Punk, despite him being the rival of The Tribal Chief.

The former world champion has taken this betrayal to heart and recently shared a video where he talked about how much has changed in a year, considering he was on top of the company ahead of WrestleMania 41.

In the video, Reigns noted that no one has respect for their Tribal Chief anymore and claimed that even his father didn't agree with how he wanted everyone to acknowledge him.

He went on to note that he lifts everyone up, but no one gives him the same back, before coming to the conclusion that he had learned his lesson. He claimed that even in defeat, he would learn, and that now he doesn't trust anyone.

It seems that he is taking Paul Heyman's betrayal more personally than any other in his career.

Roman Reigns could debut a new character on WWE RAW

Roman Reigns appears to be teasing some kind of turn here and could debut this new persona tonight on RAW when he makes his final appearance before WrestleMania. Reigns is already considered a heel, but now he is a heel without any backup.

Once again, all three men are expected to be in attendance for the show tonight, and Reigns will be looking for revenge for last week when Punk took a cheap shot at him. There could be a lot to say about Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins after Rollins Stomped Punk and claimed he could have done the same to Heyman. However, the Wiseman now owes him a favor after Rollins chose to spare him.

Perhaps the favor will be revealed on RAW, and this Triple Threat match could become come of the most intriguing matches on the WrestleMania card.

