Roman Reigns shares his honest take on major change introduced in WWE events

Roman Reigns shared his honest opinion on WWE moving its recent premium live event to Saturday.

Traditionally, the biggest WWE shows were scheduled to take place on Sunday. However, recent times have seen the company move some of its biggest shows to Saturday.

This decision has fetched a mixed response, and the reigning Universal Champion weighed in on the topic during his recent appearance on the SI Media Podcast with Jimmy Traina.

Reigns said that current WWE Superstars, especially those on the SmackDown roster, appreciate the schedule as they get the time off to visit their families. He also asserted that fans can enjoy the shows until late at night without feeling the pressure to wake up early the following day for work.

"I will be right here [his home] hopefully," noted Roman Reigns. "As soon as the Royal Rumble is done, as soon as I am done with whatever I am doing, I am going to jump on a flight and get back home. It is nice. Saturday seems to work out, I think, for everybody. It seems to work out for our business model, the fans seem to like it because you know they don't have to wake up early for work. You have a full Sunday to recover from however you enjoy the Royal Rumble. And then for us performers, I think especially in situations where we don't have a Sunday live event to follow up. We kind of get that chance, especially for SmackDown folks, to be able to go home. That means a lot."

The first WWE premium live event of the year, Day 1, took place on a Saturday. The same will follow for Royal Rumble, which is scheduled for this upcoming Saturday.

Roman Reigns' final confrontation with Seth Rollins before WWE Royal Rumble 2022

Last week on SmackDown, it was confirmed that The Usos are banned from ringside for Roman Reigns' Universal Championship match against Seth Rollins. The Architect confirmed on the latest episode of RAW that he will be paying a final visit to The Tribal Chief later this week.

Thus, Reigns and Rollins are expected to be involved in a final confrontation on the blue brand's go-home show before Royal Rumble. The storied history of friendship and betrayal between the two superstars dates back to their days together in The Shield.

Their feud turned intense within a matter of weeks, and it will be exciting to see what's in store for their final encounter ahead of the much-awaited title match.

