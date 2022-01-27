Roman Reigns shares interesting details about his real-life equation with The Usos

Roman Reigns shared details about his real-life bond with The Usos in a recent interview.

Following an extended feud with Jey Uso and a brief disagreement with Jimmy Uso, The Tribal Chief finally won over his cousins on SmackDown. Together, they formed The Bloodline, which is currently the most dominant stable in WWE.

Reigns discussed his bond with Jimmy and Jey Uso during his recent appearance on the SI Media Podcast with Jimmy Traina and revealed how they enjoy working together as a family. Although they are cousins, the Universal Champion thinks of The Usos as his brothers, and the three of them have been close since childhood.

Roman Reigns also admitted that sometimes The Bloodline members engage in battles for creative positioning, but they always come together for their segments on WWE television.

"We have been running the 6-Man Tags since we have really come back to the live events," said Roman Reigns. "It just helps preserve everybody, and we have such a strong group in The Bloodline with my cousins. It is such a blessing, I say this kind of hesitantly, anyone who gets to work with their family and this isn't really work, it is entertainment. It is fun, and we enjoy it. There are a few battles that you go through weekly for your creative positioning, but at the end of the day, it is a very blessed life."

"So, for us to be able to do this together, continue to kind of travel a little bit domestically and take in these moments together as a family and as best friends. You know, we are second cousins by blood, but I feel like they are my brothers. They have been there since we were three or four years old; I am only a few months older than them. There are so many different connection points and bonds that we have that I can't even articulate," he concluded.

Reigns also shared details from his past experiences working with The Usos even before they started wrestling. He said the trio would help their sister set up office furniture, and they still found entertainment in the most mundane tasks while working together.

Why are The Usos banned from ringside for Roman Reigns' upcoming title match?

Roman Reigns @WWERomanReigns

There is only one. And it is me.

1 v 1. Anyone. Anytime.



#BestToEverDoIt #GOAT

#Smackdown #RoyalRumble Little brother still shows up to my shows thinking he’s affecting my Universe.There is only one. And it is me.1 v 1. Anyone. Anytime. Little brother still shows up to my shows thinking he’s affecting my Universe. There is only one. And it is me. ☝️ 1 v 1. Anyone. Anytime. #BestToEverDoIt #GOAT#Smackdown #RoyalRumble https://t.co/Rypbz8x1T3

Jimmy and Jey Uso have played a crucial role in Roman Reigns' envious Universal Championship reign. However, they won't be allowed at ringside during Reigns' title clash against Seth Rollins at Royal Rumble 2022.

Rollins teamed up with Kevin Owens to take on The Usos in a high-stakes match on WWE SmackDown last week. A loss would have forced The Architect to forfeit his title shot, whereas a victory would get Jey and Jimmy banned from ringside for his bout against The Tribal Chief.

Also Read Article Continues below

Towards the end of the match, Reigns took matters into his own hands and attacked Rollins, allowing the latter's team to win via disqualification. Seth Rollins has never lost in a title match against Roman Reigns, and the Universal Champion will look to prove a point with a successful title defense at Royal Rumble.

A former WWE writer wants Roman Reigns vs. Kurt Angle at WrestleMania. More details right here.

Edited by Kaushik Das