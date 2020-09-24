Roman Reigns shares a merchandise idea that COVID-19 ruined

Last month, at WWE SummerSlam, Roman Reigns returned to WWE TV after a four-month-long hiatus. Within a week of his return, The Big Dog beat Braun Strowman and The Fiend in a Triple Threat Match to win the Universal Championship for the second time in his career. The moment may have come sooner had COVID-19 not crippled the world.

Before WrestleMania 36, Roman Reigns was set to compete against Goldberg for the Universal Champion. But after COVID-19 struck, he decided to pull himself from the PPV. Braun Strowman was chosen to replace Reigns at the Showcase Of Immortals. The Monster Among Men beat Goldberg at WrestleMania to win his first Universal Title.

Roman Reigns' merchandise plans before COVID-19

Corey Graves played host to Roman Reigns on this week's edition of the After The Bell podcast. On the show, the current Universal Champion spoke about his return at WWE SummerSlam, the sacrifices he was willing to make to keep his family safe, and why he decided to return to WWE during COVID-19.

Roman Reigns told the listeners how he felt about missing WrestleMania 36 and a merchandise idea he had thought of after the PPV.

"It was like a two-night event. I imagine I would have closed one of those nights. An inside thing for me is that I'm a four-star general. I have main evented four WrestleManias. In my head, the fifth star was coming. It would have been on the back of a shirt. It would have been merchandised."

On his return at WWE SummerSlam, Roman Reigns speared The Fiend and Braun Strowman after their match. On the following week, Roman Reigns beat The Fiend and Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat Match at WWE Payback to win the Universal Championship for the second time in his career.

This weekend, at Clash of Champions, Roman Reigns will defend the Universal Championship against his cousin, Jey Uso. The upcoming match at the WWE PPV will be Roman Reigns' first singles match since his return after the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

