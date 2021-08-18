Roman Reigns reveals why he thinks SummerSlam is happening on Saturday this year

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has shared his take on SummerSlam being held on a Saturday this year.

Reigns has been on a tear in WWE since his return a year ago. With the aid of his special counsel, Paul Heyman, he has been able to dominate the main event scene in WWE. But The Tribal Chief was faced with a unique situation when John Cena returned at Money in the Bank and subsequently challenged him to a match at SummerSlam.

In a recent appearance on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast with Jimmy Traina, Roman Reigns spoke about his current run as Universal Champion, working with Cena at SummerSlam, and much more. He also addressed the fact that SummerSlam is being held on a Saturday, whereas WWE usually runs pay-per-views on Sundays.

Reigns attributed this change to the fact that Vegas is bustling with tourists, most of whom will be looking to leave on Sunday so they can get back to work on Monday.

“From a performance standpoint, it doesn’t change anything for me," said Reigns. "I think it was just more of a strategical thing, the location in Vegas, and just how travel is, the percentages of how Vegas is populated with tourists. When it comes down to it, most people are trying to get out of their Sunday because they’re going back to their work week on Monday. It made great sense, obviously, to do it Saturday." (h/t Wrestling Inc for the transcript)

Roman Reigns reveals why John Cena is being cheered

During the interview, Roman Reigns also revealed why he feels the WWE Universe is cheering for Cena. Roman described how this response is a psychological matter.

The Head of the Table asserted that there is a lot of admiration for Cena because he is reconnecting with the WWE Universe after a lengthy absence. That being said, Reigns sounded alarm bells for Cena, saying that things had changed in the WWE since he left. The champion then vowed to expose the fan-favorite star at SummerSlam.

