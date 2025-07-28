Roman Reigns shares three-word message ahead of RAW

Roman Reigns shared a three-word message on social media ahead of the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. Tonight's show is the final edition of the red brand ahead of SummerSlam 2025 this weekend at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.The Tribal Chief will be in action at WWE SummerSlam this weekend in a tag team match. Roman Reigns is scheduled to team up with Jey Uso to battle Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. Ahead of tonight's edition of RAW, Reigns took to Instagram to share a new video featuring backstage footage, and you can check it out in his post below.&quot;Behind the greatness,&quot; he wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostReigns confronted Paul Heyman last week on WWE RAW. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed attacked Reigns during the segment, but Jey Uso rushed to the ring to make the save. Seth Rollins is also a part of Paul Heyman's faction, but is out of action due to an injury suffered at Saturday Night's Main Event earlier this month. Rollins also won the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match last month and has until June 2026 to cash it in for a title shot.Vince Russo criticizes Roman Reigns' segment on WWE RAWFormer WWE writer Vince Russo recently took the promotion to task following Roman Reigns' promo with Paul Heyman's faction on RAW.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo reacted to Bron Breakker's comments not being in line with Paul Heyman after the Hall of Famer unsuccessfully tried to recruit Reigns to his new faction. He suggested that the performers on the roster did not know what they were doing and that Vince McMahon should be in charge again.&quot;Every week, they show us more and more how badly they need Vince McMahon in charge because I'm telling you, bro, the people in charge do not have a clue what they're doing. And these are not pros, these are people wanting to be wrestlers,&quot; Russo said. [From 24:50 onwards]You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:It will be interesting to see if Roman Reigns and Jey Uso can defeat Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at SummerSlam this weekend.