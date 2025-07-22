Veteran says WWE needs Vince McMahon in charge following major error during Roman Reigns segment on RAW (Exclusive)

The WWE Universe was treated to a major surprise last week as Roman Reigns made his long-awaited return to the company. The 40-year-old hadn't been seen on TV since he was taken out by Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins on the RAW after WrestleMania. He immediately targeted Breakker and Bronson Reed upon his comeback.

The feud between Reigns and Paul Heyman's faction continued this week, which led to veteran writer Vince Russo making a huge claim. Russo felt that WWE needed former chairman Vince McMahon back in charge, given how things were going lately.

On Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's Legion of RAW, Russo slammed the segment involving Reigns and The Oracle's group. The veteran called out Bron Breakker, as he believed the upstart's words were not in line with those of Paul Heyman.

"He's trying to recruit Roman, and literally the next second, Bron Breakker is saying, 'You don't get it, we don't want you here.' No, Bron, did you listen to Paul a second ago? He was just trying to recruit him in your group, bro. Like, it's unbelievable to me. Like, I sit here as a writer watching this, and this is where I'm saying these are not freaking pros, bro."

The former WWE writer claimed that the aforementioned performers weren't pros but were just people wanting to be wrestlers.

"Every week, they show us more and more how badly they need Vince McMahon in charge because I'm telling you, bro, the people in charge do not have a clue what they're doing. And these are not pros, these are people wanting to be wrestlers," Russo said. [From 24:50 onwards]

Roman Reigns is arguably the biggest needle mover in WWE currently, but he still doesn't have a match for SummerSlam 2025. He was reportedly set to face off against longtime rival Seth Rollins at the event, but those plans were scrapped following Rollins' injury. It seems like the OTC would now team up with Jey Uso to take on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at MetLife Stadium.

