"Roman Reigns is shivering", "This Would Be HUGE!!!!" - Fans react to record-breaking champion potentially joining WWE

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline have propelled WWE to unprecedented heights in recent times as the company continues to smash all kinds of records. The internal workings of the faction could be set for a shake-up, with Jacob Fatu potentially joining the company.

Jacob Fatu is one of the biggest stars in Major League Wrestling and a part of the Anoa'i family wrestling dynasty. He is Sam Fatu's son and the Usos' and Roman Reigns' cousin. He holds the record for the longest reign with the MLW World Heavyweight Championship at 819 days.

Booker T recently stated that he was working hard to bring the record-breaking champion to World Wrestling Entertainment. The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion praised the 31-year-old star and stated that WWE must give him a chance.

With Jacob Fatu's real-life ties to The Bloodline, it will be interesting to see how he fits in with the group, provided he joins the company in the first place. Fans on social media had plenty to say about this. Some even wondered what this could mean for Cody Rhodes and him finishing the story.

Roman Reigns' cousin Jacob Fatu is open to joining WWE

The Anoa'i family is one of the most iconic and well-known wrestling dynasties in WWE history.

Jacob Fatu, in a recent interview, stated that he was open to joining the global wrestling behemoth in order to be a part of the family history. He went on to say that he would love to go to WWE.

"I mean, to be on WWE, we gotta think about the history. All my family’s been there. If I ever had the chance to go there, absolutely, I would love to go there. But mind you, it’s more than just that. I’m responsible for seven mouths, and for eight. I’m responsible for eight people living and breathing, my wife and my kids. Like I said, I really function with everybody. You ain’t heard nobody say one bad thing about me backstage with the boys because I don’t get down like that," Fatu said. [H/T: Fightful]

Jey Uso is not a part of The Bloodline currently, while The Rock and Roman Reigns could be headed for a clash at WrestleMania 40. If Jacob Fatu does debut in the company, it will be interesting to see which side he chooses if he gets involved with The Bloodline.

