Roman Reigns in shock after WWE SmackDown; walks away from Paul Heyman [WATCH]

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman certainly aren't on the same page after what transpired on WWE SmackDown. Recently, a video surfaced where The Original Tribal Chief was seen in shock and walking away from The Wiseman.

A lot happened on Friday Night SmackDown, as CM Punk finally revealed the favor. On the latest edition of the blue brand, The Second City Saint revealed that he wanted Paul Heyman in his corner at WrestleMania 41 when he main events the show against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

The segment ended with CM Punk hitting Reigns with a GTS to close the show, as Paul Heyman was seen sobbing. Today, a new video showed the aftermath of Punk's attack. In the video, The Original Tribal Chief regained consciousness, and The Wiseman tried to talk to him.

However, Reigns and Heyman left the ring separately as The Second City Saint celebrated with the crowd. The Original Tribal Chief was furious when he appeared for the segment, and it seems like tensions are building between the client-manager duo heading into WrestleMania 41.

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman have been on opposite sides in WWE before

In 2021, Roman Reigns questioned Paul Heyman's loyalty, and doubts began to creep in when Heyman kept secrets from The Tribal Chief regarding Brock Lesnar's return to the Stamford-based promotion. It got worse between the two in the coming months.

At WWE Crown Jewel 2021, Paul Heyman refused to take sides and threw the Universal Championship in the middle of the ring. While Reigns left as champion, The Tribal Chief was unhappy with The Wiseman. In December 2021, their separation finally happened when Heyman was kicked out of The Bloodline.

During the segment, Paul Heyman's loyalty was questioned heading into WWE Day 1 2022. In the end, Reigns terminated Heyman's employment and hit him with a Superman punch. Heyman later reunited with Brock Lesnar when the title match with Roman Reigns was scrapped.

However, it was all a grand scheme by Reigns and Heyman as they ultimately got the last laugh on The Beast Incarnate at WrestleMania 38 when The Tribal Chief became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

