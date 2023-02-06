Roman Reigns is the sole reason behind WWE's rise in ratings, claims Former Champion

Despite many arguing that WWE's recent rise in popularity is a team effort, former Superstar Samu believes Roman Reigns is the number one driving force behind the ratings boost.

Samu, who is the cousin of WWE's Tribal Chief, has kept a watchful eye on the product as of late, as his Anoa'i family members, Reigns, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa have been involved in arguably the company's best storyline in recent memory.

Speaking on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, the former WWE Tag Team Champion praised Reigns as the undeniable face of the company.

"Of course [Roman is Head of The Table]. Listen, you brought these people [fans] to be able to pay attention, to bring it back. I mean, not that it has gotten boring or anything, just sometimes wrestling does that. It just flat lines for a while and then it makes a comeback all the time." Samu added: "So it’s, it’s pretty obvious you know, the ratings and everything like that, that Joe’s doing, it’s phenomenal, great business. I’m glad he has a lot of creative control." H/T (EWrestling News)

Roman Reigns has ruled over WWE as the Undisputed Universal Champion for more than 890 days, and his next challenge will come in the form of his former ally-turned-rival Sami Zayn.

Roman Reigns vs Sami Zayn exceeded WWE's expectations

Sami Zayn joining Reigns' faction The Bloodline as the honorary Uce has been the biggest and most entertaining story in wrestling over the past year, however, the angle was not originally intended to last as long as it has.

Writing in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns were only meant to interact in an occasional backstage segment.

"The Zayn-Reigns scenario was originally just set up to be a few week comedy deal, but it caught on with the public and was changed months ago to a WrestleMania season angle."

Elimination Chamber is set to take place on February 18th in Zayn's hometown of Montreal, and therefore Roman Reigns will no doubt be looking to squash the spirits of both his opponent and the local fans willing Sami on.

