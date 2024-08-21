Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, or someone else? WWE star Bayley reveals who her Tribal Chief is

The battle for the Ula Fala is hitting up in WWE, as Roman Reigns is back to claim what was his. The Big Uce returned at SummerSlam to teach Solo Sikoa a lesson for calling himself The Tribal Chief while he was on hiatus.

Reigns has adopted the nickname, OTC, which makes his intentions clear. It remains to be seen who emerges from his feud with Solo as the true Head of the Table, whether it is one of them or another superstar will be revealed as the real Tribal Chief. Either way, the rest of the WWE locker room will be watching intently.

This includes Bayley, who was asked about the situation ahead of SummerSlam. The Role Model revealed who she considered her Tribal Chief on the August 18th edition of WWE Super Dhamaal.

Bayley surprisingly said she acknowledges Solo Sikoa as her Tribal Chief, despite the respect she has for Roman Reigns. She mentioned how the former WWE Champion helped her when she first debuted on RAW, before choosing his younger cousin:

"I gotta give it to Solo Sikoa because he's just stepped up. In such a short amount of time, he's been able to adapt and then some. He's been able to take such a huge role and to me, I understand that pressure of being in the main event, being on TV, and being in every segment. There's a lot of pressure there and he seems to just take it with ease so right now, as much respect as I have for Roman, I have to give it to Solo Sikoa," said Bayley. [1:19:43-1:20:17]

A lot has happened since The Role Model's revelation. She lost her WWE Women's Championship to Nia Jax at SummerSlam, while Roman Reigns returned later on that evening. Bayley has yet to appear on SmackDown since then, raising fears of a potential injury.

If not Roman Reigns or Solo Sikoa, who can be the real Tribal Chief?

While the current feud is between Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, someone else can swoop in and claim the Ula Fala for himself.

The Rock has hinted at a match against The Original Tribal Chief for a long time, with the two expected to face off at a future WrestleMania. The premise of their storyline could be The Final Boss revealing himself as the true leader of Solo's version of The Bloodline.

This would make The Rock the "real" Tribal Chief, giving Roman Reigns another mountain to climb. It remains to be seen when the feud happens, but WWE will likely spare no expense in making it one of the biggest stories in pro wrestling history.

