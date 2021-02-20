Roman Reigns explains why he speared Edge on WWE SmackDown

On tonight's WWE SmackDown, Edge fell to a Spear out of nowhere from the Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief has now taken to Twitter to explain why he laid out the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble winner to close the show.

I let you open my show, but you’re not going to close it. #Smackdown https://t.co/f5o0uAXkum — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) February 20, 2021

Reigns made it clear that he allowed Edge to open tonight's SmackDown, which he considers to be his show. However, he was not keen on allowing The Rated-R Superstar to close it.

The reason for Reigns spearing Edge may also stem from the fact that he was provoked by the 11-time world champion earlier on in the night. He may have thought that it was his obligation to teach the Hall of Famer a lesson.

Roman Reigns confronted Edge on WWE SmackDown

Edge opened tonight's go-home episode of SmackDown ahead of Sunday's Elimination Chamber PPV. He explained that with Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns defending their respective titles this weekend, he now has 13 potential opponents at WrestleMania 37.

Then, Reigns, along with Paul Heyman and Jey Uso, came out to the ring. They suggested that Edge could choose to face Reigns and should not worry about 13 other potential opponents.

Edge and Roman Reigns then exchanged a few words while maintaining their calm and composed demeanor. The Master Manipulator also took a dig at Reigns by saying how he manipulated him. Edge added that Reigns needed him to be the main event of WrestleMania.

Reigns then whispered something inaudible into Edge's ears and left for the back. It would not be until the end of the show that they would cross paths again.

Advertisement

Kevin Owens, Cesaro, and Daniel Bryan beat the team of King Corbin, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso in the main event. Each of the six men then laid out one another until it was Edge who Speared Uso.

Reigns then came out of nowhere and laid out Edge with a Spear of his own. The Tribal Chief taunted the Hall of Famer as the show went off the air.