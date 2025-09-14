  • home icon
  • Roman Reigns spotted for the first time since Clash in Paris attack

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Sep 14, 2025 16:03 GMT
Roman Reigns has been spotted (Image via WWE)
Roman Reigns was taken out of action by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at Clash in Paris last month, but it seems that the former World Champion is still in good spirits.

Reigns has been spotted for the first time since the attack in Australia at a birthday party for Street Fighter director Kitao Sakurai. Reigns was spotted at a joint birthday party for Kitao and Sanu looking much better than he did on August 31.

Reigns was written off TV after the attack so that he could head to Australia to begin filming Street Fighter, where he plays Akuma. Cody Rhodes has recently returned from Australia after he was there for several weeks filming the movie in the role of Guile.

Rhodes missed Clash in Paris because of his filming schedule outside of WWE, and because it was revealed that the World Champion and his wife, Brandi Rhodes, welcomed his second daughter last month.

Rhodes was able to make his return to TV this week on SmackDown when he attacked Drew McIntyre, preventing him from assaulting Randy Orton and kicking him through the announce table. A match has now been set up between the two men for Wrestlepalooza, which takes place in less than a week on September 20.

Roman Reigns is taking an extended break from WWE

WWE has addressed Reigns' absence following the attack by noting that he is sidelined "indefinitely," which means that there is no timeline for his return. At present, the focus is on John Cena and Brock Lesnar, as well as Cody and AJ Lee's return, which allows Reigns to take some time away.

Roman Reigns is expected to miss Wrestlepalooza and could skip Crown Jewel in Australia next month, but the likelihood is that he will be back to be part of Survivor Series WarGames.

Edited by Phillipa Marie
