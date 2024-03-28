"Roman Reigns would squash him" - WWE Universe reacts to CM Punk's message to Roman Reigns ahead of WrestleMania 40

CM Punk and Roman Reigns were once close during the latter's days in The Shield. However, the former WWE Champion didn't hesitate to send a warning to The Tribal Chief during his latest promo on Monday Night RAW.

The WWE Universe has now reacted to Punk teasing a potential feud and a match against Reigns. Punk is currently involved in a storyline with Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins. Meanwhile, Reigns is feuding with Cody Rhodes, whom he will face at WrestleMania 40.

Taking to Twitter/X, the WWE Universe suggested that a Punk-Reigns storyline would be "Oscar-worthy." Fans also suggested that the two superstars would eventually cross paths at some point in 2024.

However, a portion of the WWE Universe believes that Reigns would "squash" the former WWE Champion.

Check out the WWE Universe's reactions on X:

Punk returned to WWE at the 2023 Survivor Series Premium Live Event. Following the Men's WarGames Match, he walked out to a huge ovation in Chicago and closed the show. This was his return to the company after previously walking out in 2014.

Since returning to the Stamford-based promotion, Punk has competed in just one televised match when he entered the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble. The former WWE Champion almost went all the way before being eliminated by Cody Rhodes.

Punk suffered a tricep injury during the Men's Royal Rumble Match, forcing him to miss out on the action at WrestleMania 40.

What did Roman Reigns say about CM Punk on the Pat McAfee Show?

Roman Reigns was recently a guest on the Pat McAfee Show. During his interview, The Tribal Chief took a dig at CM Punk.

Speaking on the show, Reigns boldly stated that Punk likes to "bi**h" about things, especially after getting to the "top of the mountain." Reigns said:

"So I'm not one of them people, once I got there, it wasn't what I... I'm not like CM Punk where I got to the top of the mountain and it's like, 'It's not what I expect, so, I'm gonna bi*ch' about it, no."

Roman Reigns will appear on next week's episode of Monday Night RAW alongside The Rock. The Tribal Chief and The Final Boss are expected to confront Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins ahead of their tag team match on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40.

The reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion's latest appearance on television was during the most recent episode of SmackDown.

