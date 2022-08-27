Roman Reigns makes bold statement after The Bloodline brutally assaults former WWE Champion 

Roman Reigns took to Twitter to break silence after The Bloodline assaulted Drew McIntyre on this week's SmackDown ahead of the Clash at the Castle premium live event.

On the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, McIntyre faced Sami Zayn in a singles match. After the contest, The Tribal Chief attacked his upcoming title challenger along with his fellow Bloodline stablemates.

The Honorary Uce also joined in on the attack, as the show ended with Reigns and co. posing over McIntyre's body. Following the brutal assault, The Tribal Chief took to Twitter to send a message to the WWE Universe, as he wrote:

"Top of the mountain. #SmackDown #WWE Castle."

Check out Roman Reigns' tweet below:

Dutch Mantell gave his honest opinion on Roman Reigns's upcoming match with Drew McIntyre

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell gave his honest opinion on Roman Reigns's upcoming match with Drew McIntyre.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Mantell mentioned that The Scottish Warrior isn't ready to dethrone Reigns as of now.

He reasoned that the returning Cody Rhodes might be the one to end The Tribal Chief's winning run:

"I don't think he's losing either. If I were gonna put that belt on somebody, I don't think I'd put it on McIntyre right now. I think he's missing something. I think they pushed him, pushed him, pushed him. I just don't see it. Survivor Series is coming up. I think still Cody Rhodes is sitting back there, if they're gonna push him."

In continuation to the conversation, the former WWE manager added that he is backing The Head of the Table to win at Clash at the Castle:

"Since you're putting percentages on it, I'm gonna go Roman retains 70 percent versus 30." (From 12:08 - 13:10)

Who do you think will win the match between Drew and Roman at Clash at the Castle? Sound off in the comment section below.

