Roman Reigns on top female stars reaction after getting speared by him

Roman Reigns recently spoke about WWE's Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon's reaction backstage after getting speared by him in the main event of WrestleMania 32.

On a recent episode of the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast with Jimmy Traina, Roman Reigns recalled the moment and applauded Stephanie for taking a "full-on spear" like a champ.

“She took it like a champ. She did a great job, and I didn’t really pull any of the physicality out,” Reigns said. “She took a full-on spear, and that’s how you should do it in the main event of WrestleMania. She was obviously a little bit sore and not very happy about that, but I think everybody after a main event of a WrestleMania is ecstatic of going through that process, and the adrenaline rush of the performance and then also celebrating a phenomenal moment with the live audience, [and] everybody watching at home," revealed Reigns. (h/t WrestlingInc)

WrestleMania 32 saw Triple H heading into the event as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, a title that he won at the Royal Rumble earlier that year. The main event saw Roman Reigns challenge him for his title and defeat him to become the new champion.

An infamous moment during the match saw Roman Reigns accidentally deliver a spear to Stephanie McMahon, who accompanied her husband Triple H to the ring, to a loud pop from the fans in attendance.

Roman Reigns is set to have his biggest title defense at WWE SummerSlam 2021

Roman Reigns won the Universal Championship last year at WWE Payback 2020 and has since held the title for nearly an entire year now. Throughout his reign, The Tribal Chief has defeated several top names, including the likes of Edge and Daniel Bryan.

16-time world champion John Cena has made his return to WWE and is all set to challenge Roman Reigns for his title in the main event of WWE SummerSlam 2021. The feud between the two on SmackDown has been incredible, especially after last week's insane promo battle. While Roman Reigns is the favorite to retain his title at SummerSlam, one can never completely rule out the Leader of the Cenation.

