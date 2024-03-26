Roman Reigns stepping away from WWE after his match against Cody Rhodes is a possibility, says veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo believes Roman Reigns could take time off from the company if Cody Rhodes continued his rivalry with The Rock after WrestleMania XL.

The Tribal Chief has been working on a limited schedule over the last few years and rarely shows up on WWE programming. He is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. However, The American Nightmare is also involved in a heated feud with The Rock. The duo will face off on Night 1 in a tag match with Seth Rollins on Cody's side while The Brahma Bull will be joined by his cousin.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that if Cody and Rock continue to feud beyond WrestleMania, it could give Roman Reigns the window to take time off.

"That does give Roman the time off. If they go to Cody and Rock, that can give Roman the time off." [From 1:00:20 onwards]

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes came face-to-face on SmackDown this past Friday, but the duo did not engage in any physical brawl. However, The American Nightmare was brutally beaten down by The Rock on the latest episode of RAW. The Brahma Bull currently looks like the main antagonist in the storyline.

