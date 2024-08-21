Roman Reigns to suffer another setback with 33-year-old star joining The Bloodline, says analyst, upon his WWE debut

A former WWE name has predicted that the imminent debut of another big name as part of The Bloodline could further make things tough for Roman Reigns. Former WWE host Matt Camp has claimed it was about time the 33-year-old Hikuleo finally debuted as part of the popular stable.

Though Reigns looked dominant upon his SummerSlam 2024 return and on the subsequent episode of SmackDown, The Bloodline got the better of him last week. Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu put the Original Tribal Chief through the announcer's table and made it clear they wouldn't bow down to The Big Dog.

During an episode of his The Wrestling Matt podcast, Matt Camp stated that rumored WWE signing Hikuelo needs to join The Bloodline and assert the faction's dominance over Roman Reigns. The former host of The Bump added that this would also allow the former Universal Champion to have another big name to work with as part of the feud.

"You wanna make sure Roman has good foils. Good people to play off with; good people to battle. If you had Hikuleo in the mix, I think it becomes another number. Now they have Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, Solo, Jacob, and Hikuleo. Okay, now there's strength in numbers. I think there's something to that," he said. (8:15-8:36)

Sam Roberts says Hikuelo needs to confront Roman Reigns upon debut

During a recent episode of his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts stated that WWE should book Hikuleo's potential debut in a prominent spot.

The RAW Talk host explained that the 33-year-old could possibly show up to confront Roman Reigns after the Original Tribal Chief defeats Tama Tonga to set up a dream showdown between the behemoths.

"Maybe he [Roman Reigns] wrestles Tama Tonga, and that's when Talla Tonga debuts. Hikuleo. Hikuleo comes at the end of him beating Tama Tonga, and then he got to face Hikuleo," Roberts said.

WWE has done an excellent job with Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa's debuts. It will be interesting to see how the creative team books Hikuleo's potential maiden appearance in the coming months.

