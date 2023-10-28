Roman Reigns suffers yet another humiliating moment thanks to LA Knight right before SmackDown goes off air

It wasn't Roman Reigns' night on SmackDown as LA Knight got the better of him throughout the show. Post-main event, the former suffered another humiliating moment at the hands of The Megastar.

The show began with The Tribal Chief's entrance, only to be immediately interrupted by LA Knight while he was still on the ramp. The verbal altercation in the contract signing was won by Knight, who referenced the infamous "Sufferin' succotash" promo of Roman Reigns from 2015.

In the main event of SmackDown, LA Knight defeated Jimmy Uso. Post-match, Roman Reigns attempted to ambush him, only for The Megastar to avoid his attack before hitting the Blunt Force Trauma, aka BFT.

It isn't that often that we see Reigns get dropped like this - let alone humiliated as much as he was on SmackDown by the megastar.

It's certainly been successful in building hype for the main event of Crown Jewel, where LA Knight will look to end the incredible three-year-run of Reigns as Universal Champion.

