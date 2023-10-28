Wrestling fans go crazy after LA Knight references the most embarrassing moment of Roman Reigns' career on SmackDown

LA Knight referred to something that happened nearly nine years ago in WWE - arguably the lowest point of Roman Reigns' career, even though he was positioned as John Cena's successor. Fans instantly reacted to the reference.

For some context, the back-and-forth segment between LA Knight and Roman Reigns saw the megastar outdo the Tribal Chief on the mic, with the crowd very clearly in favor of him over the Undisputed Universal Champion.

During the promo, he referenced the infamous "Sufferin' Succotash" line that Roman Reigns made in 2015 - arguably the most embarrassing moment of his career:

You can see Reigns' reaction, and he didn't look happy about it. For those unaware, the reference dates back nearly nine years to a promo between Reigns and Seth Rollins.

At that time, Seth Rollins was a heel with The Authority while Reigns was positioned as the #1 up-and-coming babyface - a clear successor to John Cena. The only issue was that fans completely retaliated because of how inauthentic he was as a babyface. The line in question saw Roman Reigns say this:

"You are a sniveling little suck-up sellout full of sufferin’ succotash, son!"

You can watch a recap below:

With that established, here are the reactions to the incredible shot taken by LA Knight on SmackDown:

How did Roman Reigns react to getting humiliated on the mic by LA Knight?

Roman Reigns didn't take kindly to being attacked on the mic. It isn't too often that we've seen The Head of the Table get outspoken, but it was more than just that.

LA Knight played serious mind games by taking Reigns' usual spot at the head of the table during the contract signing and refusing to get up or move despite Paul Heyman attempting to change the table positioning to favor Reigns.

Once Reigns decided that enough was enough, he launched an attack on the megastar to make a statement. Jimmy Uso interfered, and a table was set up, only for Knight to send Jimmy through the table to set up a main event between them.

Knight already defeated Solo Sikoa earlier to earn a shot at the Undisputed Universal Championship. It will be Knight's first-ever Premium Live Event main event and the biggest match of his career.

