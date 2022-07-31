WWE Legend sends a final message ahead of Roman Reigns' SummerSlam title defense against Brock Lesnar

Paul Heyman took to Twitter to send a message just hours before Roman Reigns' big title match against Brock Lesnar.

The Tribal Chief will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Lesnar. This will be his first title defense on a premium live event since walking out of WrestleMania 38 with both world championships.

Taking to Twitter, Heyman shared a photo of Mattel's action figures of The Bloodline. He also put out a strong message on behalf of his faction:

WE THE ONES... who bring the action ("figure-itively" metaphorically, literally) tonight at @WWE #SummerSlam! @WWERomanReigns @WWEUsos #Bloodline #UNDISPUTED #Champions #GOAT @Mattel

The WWE Universe sent their best wishes to Roman Reigns ahead of SummerSlam

In response to Paul Heyman's tweet, the WWE Universe sent their best wishes to Roman Reigns ahead of his SummerSlam clash against Brock Lesnar.

Fans even took to social media to acknowledge The Tribal Chief. Check out some of the best reactions from the WWE Universe below:

Reigns won't be the only Bloodline member who will be in action at SummerSlam. His fellow stablemates, The Usos, will also put their Undisputed Tag Team Championship on the line.

Jimmy and Jey will once again cross paths with The Street Profits, whom they defeated controversially at the Money In The Bank premium live event. After being taken to their limit, The Usos managed to get the win. However, Montez Ford's shoulder was above the mat while he was being pinned.

The reigning tag team champions won the RAW Tag Team Titles by defeating RK-Bro on an episode of SmackDown a few weeks ago.

SummerSlam 2022 promises to be a huge night for The Bloodline, as all three active members of the group will aim to walk out with their respective titles by the end of the evening.

