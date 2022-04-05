Roman Reigns surpasses 4 WWE icons with new career milestone 

Current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently reached another impressive career landmark.

This past Sunday, Reigns cemented his spot at the top of the WWE with a victory over his longtime rival Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania. The Tribal Chief not only retained his Universal Championship but won the WWE title as well in their title unification match.

With another WrestleMania main event under his belt, Reigns has now headlined the Showcase of the Immortals six times, surpassing legendary performers like Shawn Michaels, John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and The Rock.

With Reigns declaring himself the head of his family's Samoan Wrestling dynasty, reports have suggested that a showdown between the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and The Rock will soon take place to decide who the true head of the table is.

Rikishi is proud of Roman Reigns and The Usos

It is no secret that Reigns comes from a family with strong links to the wrestling world, with many of his relatives having competed in the squared circle.

Currently, both Reigns and his cousins, The Usos, are massively popular in WWE, with the trio representing the Anoa'i family with pride and dignity.

Speaking at Steel City Con, Roman Reigns' cousin and The Usos' father, Rikishi, spoke of how proud he is of the work that The Bloodline is doing in WWE today.

“Well, first of all I’m proud of them [The Usos & Roman Reigns],” said Rikishi. “We know where they come from, what bloodline that they represent and these boys here and Roman, they’re all trained professionally and to be able to see your family members headline SmackDown, headline WrestleMania, headline Monday Night Raw, it’s a beautiful thing." H/T Post Wrestling

Many members of the Anoa'i family have already made a name for themselves in the wrestling business. The Tribal Chief and The Usos are now having their own dominant run in WWE, further strengthening their family legacy.

