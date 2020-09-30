Roman Reigns surprisingly reveals that he is not a Paul Heyman guy

Roman Reigns has reinvigorated his WWE career by rechristening himself as The Tribal Chief. Roman Reigns is as ruthless as ever as the top heel on SmackDown. He has the Universal Championship around his waist but what makes his current act unique is the alliance with Paul Heyman.

The fans have gotten used to seeing Paul Heyman be the advocate of Brock Lesnar, and the partnership with Reigns has undoubtedly been a welcome surprise.

However, Roman Reigns doesn't consider himself to be a Paul Heyman guy. In fact, it's quite the opposite as Paul Heyman is a 'Roman Reigns Guy'.

"I'm not a Paul Heyman guy. He's a Roman Reigns guy"

During a recent appearance on the Complex Load Management podcast, Roman Reigns opened up about his new character and his relationship with Paul Heyman, among other interesting topics.

Reigns explained that a change was long overdue as he had portrayed the same character for almost five years. He yearned for a challenge to test himself, and the heel persona was precisely the need of the hour.

Reigns noted a saying about how a great babyface can make a great heel. The Universal Champion is just doing the opposite of what he used to do while also adding that he feels good working with Heyman.

Here's what Reigns said:

"I'm not a Paul Heyman guy. He's a Roman Reigns guy. It feels good to switch it up and add a few different layers. For 4 or 5 years, I've been running consistent with the character that I had. I fell into a good groove. It got real easy. Anytime you do something over and over, you get good at it, and you get conditioned. I got to the point I could run into that baby face mode in my sleep, especially with an energized crowd. It's weird doing it in the Thunderdome. I needed something to get me out of that condition mode and test me. That's where I find myself now, working with a different attitude and having to rely on my instinct. Technically it's the opposite of what I've been doing. They always said a great babyface will make a great heel and vice versa. Once you figure out one side of it, you know what the opposite needs. It's been cool. But it is good to be working with Paul Heyman." H/t WrestlingNews.co

Roman Reigns put on a dominant performance against Jey Uso at Clash of Champions, and he is on his way towards enjoying a lengthy reign with the top title of the Blue brand.