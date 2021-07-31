Roman Reigns takes credit for WWE's second-quarter earnings

Roman Reigns has taken credit for WWE's second-quarter earnings being a tremendous success.

WWE recently released an earnings report for the second quarter where (h/t to Front Office Sports) the company exceeded its projections.

.@WWE Q2 earnings surpass estimates @FOS

According to the report, WWE set records within their digital platforms. Thanks to their monetization of content, the company reaped the rewards of having over 11.2 billion views; which translated to 394 million hours of content watched.

Just a few short hours after the WWE Public Relations Twitter account shared a post regarding second-quarter earnings Roman Reigns would retweet the post and throw in his own words.

The Tribal Chief said the report used the right picture and hinted he was the reason behind WWE's success.

"They used the right picture," tweeted Roman Reigns.

They used the right picture. https://t.co/yeDGVOpkQx — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) July 30, 2021

Roman Reigns definitely has a point when he said they used the right picture.

The Front Office Sports report stated that WrestleMania 37; which featured the main event of Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan and Edge in a triple threat match for the WWE Universal Championship, broke records for the streaming service Peacock in terms of viewership.

Roman Reigns has been unstoppable as the WWE Universal Champion

The transformation of Roman Reigns has been a sight to behold over the past year or so. Ever since the surprise alliance with Paul Heyman, The Tribal Chief has been unstoppable.

Proof of his invincibility lies within the fact that Reigns is now approaching a year as WWE Universal Champion after he took the title from Bray Wyatt at Payback in 2020.

Next up for Roman Reigns is a clash with John Cena for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam thanks to Cena crashing the contract signing and putting his name on the contract over Finn Balor and Baron Corbin.

The only two constants in the @WWE Universe.



They all come back.

They all acknowledge me.



Nothing’s different. #AndStill #MITB — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) July 19, 2021

