Roman Reigns takes a massive shot at former Royal Rumble winner

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was on the receiving side of a massive beatdown this week on SmackDown. During The Tribal Chief's recent in-ring segment, WWE Hall of Famer Edge made his surprise return and attacked him.

After SmackDown, Edge furiously demanded a one-on-one match against Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank 2021. WWE soon made Edge and Reigns' Universal Championship match official for next month's pay-per-view.

Reacting to this news, Reigns shared a tweet in which he took a shot at Edge. The Universal Champion claimed that facing him is a goal on Edge's bucket list, hyping their upcoming one-on-one match in the process.

"Once they experience the #IslandOfRelevancy.. They always want more. Edge’s Bucket List: * check * ROMAN REIGNS vs EDGE. 1 v 1. FIRST TIME EVER. LIVE CROWD. LETS GO! #MITB," wrote Roman Reigns in his tweet.

Earlier this year, Edge won the men's Royal Rumble match and challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37. However, Daniel Bryan made his way into the main event, making it a triple threat.

At WrestleMania 37, Reigns defeated both Edge and Bryan to retain his title.

Could Edge defeat Roman Reigns at WWE Money in the Bank 2021?

Roman Reigns vs. Edge at WWE Money in the Bank will surely be a great match in front of a live crowd. However, the chances of Edge defeating the Universal Champion are pretty slim.

The current rumored plans are for Reigns to defend his Universal Championship against John Cena at WWE SummerSlam 2021. Meanwhile, WWE is reportedly aiming for a match between Edge and Seth Rollins at SummerSlam.

The buildup to Edge vs. Rollins has seemingly already begun with the latter's furious comments on Talking Smack about the Rated-R Superstar getting another Universal title shot.

