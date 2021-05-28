"He's my favourite number two" - Roman Reigns takes a shot at former WWE Champion

Ever since reinventing himself as the Tribal Chief in WWE, Roman Reigns has proven that he truly is one of the best performers in the world. His run as the Head of The Table is the top storyline in WWE and nothing comes close.

During his reign as the Universal Champion, Reigns has competed against many big names including Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan and Edge. One of his toughest challenges came against former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at last year's Survivor Series.

Even though Reigns came out on top, it did take a lot to put the Scottish Warrior down. Speaking to WWE Now India, Roman Reigns touched upon Drew while discussing the WWE Superstar Spectacle and had a thing or two to say about him:

"With the pressure of being on the biggest sports entertainment platform in the world, [Rinku and Saurav] were able to hold their own with a pretty great champion Drew McIntyre," Reigns went on, "But let's not confuse this now. Drew McIntyre, he's my favorite number two. This is your clickbait right here. I've said it before. Drew knows it, you all know it. He's my favourite number two. But when we're talking about Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre is here [creates a large gap between his hands to show the difference]. And this is me being generous. I'll give him that. But it won't ever be [Drew over Roman]."

Drew and Roman both had prolific championship runs. However, currently only Roman has been able to hold on to his title and it doesn't seem like he's dropping it anytime soon.

What's next for Roman Reigns in WWE

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman

At WrestleMania BackLash, Roman Reigns defeated Cesaro after a hard fought battle in the main event of the pay-per-view.

On the following edition of WWE SmackDown, Cesaro came out with the intent of challenging The Tribal Chief to a match at Hell in a Cell but was attacked by Seth Rollins before he could finish what he was saying. The Messiah should keep the Swiss Superman occupied in the near future.

There are several different directions Roman can take from this point. Reigns vs Jimmy Uso has been heavily teased in recent weeks.

It works perfectly as it mirrors last year's Hell in a Cell where Roman defeated Jimmy's brother, Jey, in an I Quit match inside the cell.

What do you think is next for The Head of the Table in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit WWE Now India and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Kindly help the Sportskeeda WWE section improve. Take a 30sec survey now!