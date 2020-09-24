Roman Reigns takes a shot at the WWE locker room; reveals why he is a 'top guy' and not others

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently appeared on Corey Graves' Afer The Bell podcast, where he talked about various aspects of his time in the world of wrestling. Roman Reigns will be facing his cousin Jey Uso at WWE Clash of Champions, but before that, he talked about why he is the 'top guy' in WWE and why very few others in the locker room can reach that level.

Readers can also check out Eric Bischoff's interview with Sportskeeda where he talked about Roman Reigns' heel turn.

Roman Reigns takes a shot at the WWE locker room

Roman Reigns talked about the WWE locker room and said that it took a lot more than just wrestling in WWE to be a 'top guy' and said that there were a lot of people who wanted to be at that level but they were not able to stay at that level for a long time.

"Everybody wants that push. Everybody, 'Man! If they just push me! Why am I not here. But when the work comes they start b***hing and moaning about it. They start complaining. You say you want to be the guy but you don't want to work on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday. You don't want to work on a Saturday. You don't want a double shot, you don't want to do media before and after the show, you don't want to catch the flight all the way across the country to do the hit for ESPN. There's a lot of different things that keep you away from home that make this a 24/7 365 day year job. It's not even a job. It's like a life, it's like a lifestyle. You become it. You are it. It's not something you can put aside for a while and be like, 'I want to be normal for a little bit.'"

Roman Reigns went on to add about how the WWE locker room had changed and that he was the top guy in WWE for a reason.

"I've seen some of the boys go from, 'Man, I want to be pushed, I want to be the guy, I want to have the responsibility in the locker room,' to, 'I think I kind of like it right here, doing what I'm doing, be on the TV this one week, making a good living, be able to be with my family the rest of the week.' Not everybody. That's what makes our locker room special. We have a lot of hungry performers. But it's very rare for someone to taste that idea of doing everything, being on every single show, being dead tired all the time, and enjoying it. Being willing to do it year in and year out. It's one thing to do it a year or two, but when you've done it for six or seven, that's when you know you are it."

