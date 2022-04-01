"Nobody can really write that for me" – Roman Reigns shares backstage details on the truth behind 'The Tribal Chief' character

A couple of days ahead of arguably the biggest match of his career, Roman Reigns shared the creative work behind 'The Tribal Chief.' Reigns said it was a collaborative effort between himself and Paul Heyman. The Universal Champion added that while a writer puts certain ideas on paper, it primarily depends on whether Reigns wants to use them on-screen.

Roman Reigns' return at SummerSlam 2020 was crucial as it marked a new chapter in his WWE career. After years of fans yearning for him to turn heel, Reigns did so with an added element of a larger-than-life character. He debuted 'The Tribal Chief' character shortly after and has aced the role ever since.

Speaking with ESPN, Roman talked about his WWE return in 2020 and shared details regarding his current on-screen character and how it came into being:

"It has to be groundbreaking. It has to be history-making. I just kept going back to 'power,' I just want to be viewed as the most powerful superstar of all time, when it comes to WWE and sports entertainment. I just really wanted to convey this portrait of strength. Almost like a Mafia-style power. Not only is it respect, but they fear me." (H/T - ESPN)

Roman continued:

"I just knew if I'm gonna make this what it needs to be, I've to be able to connect to it and nobody can really write that for me. I've a writer and they do put stuff on paper. That doesn't necessarily mean I want to use it and/or even want to look at it. It just depends. A lot of times I will read it, and if I'm not into it, then I'm just not into it. And I've gotta make it mine." (H/T - ESPN)

Roman Reigns will be a part of 'The Biggest WrestleMania Match of All Time' this Sunday

Touted as the biggest match in WrestleMania history, Roman Reigns will take on Brock Lesnar in a title vs. title match in the main event of 'Mania 38 Night 2.

It'll be the third time Lesnar and Reigns will main event WrestleMania, with the first two taking place at WrestleMania 31 and 34.

